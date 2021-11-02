John Chappie reelected as mayor of Bradenton Beach

Set to serve a third consecutive term, Chappie will term out as mayor in 2023.

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — Incumbent Mayor John Chappie has been re-elected as mayor of Bradenton Beach. His victory comes as early results show he won 69.4-30.5 percent over challenger David Galuszka.

Chappie first took office in 2001 as mayor of Bradenton Beach. Before that, he served in the commission in 1997. When Chappie reached his mayoral term limit in 2007, he was elected county commissioner in 2008.

Three years later, he would resign and later win a commission seat in 2011. Spending the years in between on the county commission, Chappie has most recently served as mayor of Bradenton Beach since 2017. He ran uncontested to be re-elected in 2019.

This year’s reelection marks Chappie’s third consecutive term as mayor of the city.

Originally from Ohio, Chappie has called Bradenton Beach home for more than 40 years.

The re-elected mayor said his focus is on “providing effective representation for residents of Bradenton Beach” and maintaining a balance between old and new and tourist and island lifestyle, Chappie said on the city’s website.