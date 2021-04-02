Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Manatee County.
Judith Greeley, 73, last was seen in the area of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Spanish Drive N. in Longboat Key, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
It's believed she could be traveling to the Bradenton area in a red 2017 Infinity QX50 with Florida tag JBSS63.
Greeley was wearing a blue sweater and a blue and white skirt, FDLE said.
Anyone with information about Greeley's whereabouts is asked to call the Longboat Key Police Department at 941-316-1201 or 911.
