Counselors to help students, staff at Manatee school following death of 'favorite' teacher

Justin Darr, 39, was found dead near his home about a week after he was reported missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Crisis counselors will be available Tuesday for students and staff members at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School following the death of its physical education teacher, Justin Darr.

The 39-year-old was found dead Sunday not far from his home in Parrish nearly a week after he was reported missing, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

According to an update from over the weekend, it's not yet known how Darr passed away. An investigation is ongoing.

He was a favorite among students and staff at the school, principal Sheila Wade wrote in a message to the community. Anyone who would like to speak with a crisis counselor can do so when school resumes Tuesday, she added.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with Coach Darr’s family and loved ones during these difficult days," Wade wrote.

Darr had been with Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years.

His family noticed his disappearance after he hadn't been in touch with them for several days, according to an earlier sheriff's office news release.

His home on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish was found empty, and his pets appeared as though they hadn't been cared for in some time, according to deputies.