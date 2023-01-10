Deputies searching for missing Bradenton man; family says he may be in trouble

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Justin Darr?
Manatee County deputies say they are searching for the missing 39-year-old.
Darr has not talked to his family for several days and they are scared that he may be in some sort of trouble, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
His home on Cottage Hill Avenue in Bradenton was found unoccupied and his pets haven't been taken care of for a while, deputies say. His car was also at the home.
"Family members say is extremely out of character for him to disappearance," the sheriff's office stated.
The 39-year-old is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 205 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Darr's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.