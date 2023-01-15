Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing

Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still unknown.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still unknown.

Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. He had been with Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years.

Darr's family noticed his disappearance after he hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.

His home on Cottage Hill Avenue in Bradenton was found empty, and his pets appeared as though they hadn't been cared for in some time, according to deputies. Darr's family believes he may be in some sort of trouble.