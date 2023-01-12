Manatee County gym teacher missing for days

Law enforcement say his home was empty, vehicle still there and his pets had not been cared for in some time.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said.

Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A district spokesperson confirmed, in addition to his tenure with the district, that his mother contacted the school to let them know he was missing.

His home on Cottage Hill Avenue in Bradenton was empty, and his pets appeared as though they hadn't been cared for in some time, according to deputies. Darr's family believes he may be in some sort of trouble.

His vehicle remained at home, as well, deputies said.

"Family members say is extremely out of character for him to disappearance [sic]," said the Manatee County Sheriff's Office in a statement issued Tuesday.