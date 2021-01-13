Manatee County deputies looking for missing, endangered woman

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a woman who made comments about hurting herself, the sheriff's office said.
Laurie Cascadden, 63, last was seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 53rd Avenue W. and 26th Street W., according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed Cascadden, who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, was wearing a black sweater jacket, white T-shirt with graphics and blue jeans.
Deputies say she might be driving a 2007 silver Ford Taurus with Florida tag 325PVT.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter