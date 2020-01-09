Longboat Key names new police chief

Kelli Smith is the current police chief for Northern Arizona University.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A start date is pending for the town of Longboat Key's newest police chief, Kelli Smith.

Smith, the current chief of police at Northern Arizona University, recently accepted a conditional offer to be the town's next top cop. The town says after completion of the conditional offer process, she will replace retiring Chief Pete Cumming.

Smith has 29 years of law enforcement experience and is a retired major from the University of Central Florida Police Department, according to a news release.

Other police agencies, including the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Sarasota police and North Port police helped to sort through the list of more than 60 candidates before an offer was extended to Smith. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office now is working through the screening process with Smith, the release states.

The town says Cumming will retire in October following a little more than 12 years of service in Longboat Key and 40 years in law enforcement.

What other people are reading right now:

