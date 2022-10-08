Manatee deputies issue Purple Alert for missing 22-year-old woman

Deputies say Makayla Landers has several medical conditions and requires professional care.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Makayla Landers?

The Manatee Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for the missing 22-year-old woman who walked away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 7000 block of 32nd Avenue E., Bradenton at around 7:30 p.m.

Landers is described to be 5-foot, 120 pounds with black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and white unicorn pajama pants.