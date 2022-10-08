x
Manatee County

15-year-old sets sail on pirate adventure through Make-A-Wish

Will Joseph find the buried treasure?

CORTEZ, Florida — A Minnesota teen battling leukemia traveled to the Bay area to experience an adventure of a lifetime provided by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Joseph Row, 15, and his family got to experience a real-life pirate adventure on the waters between Cortez and Bradenton Beach. 

"He and his family will have the opportunity to dress the part, read treasure maps, hunt for sunken loot and battle the dastardly Pirate Pete," Make-A-Wish said in a statement.

Joseph Row, navy shirt, sets sails on an adventure.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses, a news release explains.

"It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory and understands wishes aren’t just nice, they’re necessary for kids and families at difficult times in their lives," leaders from the nonprofit said in a statement.

   

