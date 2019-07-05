PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 26-year-old man Monday for the death of another person.

Deputies said Deranty Taylor was arrested second-degree murder.

The body was found shot and lying in the area of 25th Street E. and 9th Avenue, law enforcement said. It has not yet been identified.

Deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.