PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 26-year-old man Monday for the death of another person.
Deputies said Deranty Taylor was arrested second-degree murder.
The body was found shot and lying in the area of 25th Street E. and 9th Avenue, law enforcement said. It has not yet been identified.
Deputies said the investigation was ongoing.
