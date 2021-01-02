Deputies: Man arrested after pointing laser at sheriff's office helicopter

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the laser was pointed at their aviation unit multiple times.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office proved this weekend that claiming to be unaware of what you were doing does not get you out of an arrest.

Deputies took 46-year-old Alejandro Bautista Wvalle into custody Saturday night after they say he shined a laser device at their helicopter.

At the time, the aviation unit was assisting deputies with an unrelated call when the pilot noticed a flash of light aimed at the helicopter. While tracking down the source deputies say the green laser light was pointed in their direction multiple times.

Deputies on the ground were guided to Wvalle who has been charged with pointing a laser device at an aircraft. According to a press release, when confronted he admitted to shining the laser light into the sky and told deputies he did not know what he was doing was against the law.

The FAA says pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

"While heightened public awareness of the serious safety risk posed by lasers has helped to reduce the total number of laser strikes for the second consecutive year, thousands of incidents are still reported each year," it wrote.

The administration reports there were 5,663 laser incidents reported in 2018.