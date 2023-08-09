x
Manatee County

Man on bike hit, killed by SUV in Bradenton crash, troopers say

The bicyclist was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after troopers say he was hit and killed by an SUV while riding a bike early Wednesday morning in Bradenton. 

At 12:23 a.m., a 23-year-old man driving in the SUV was heading eastbound on Anna Maria Bridge, east of East Bay Drive, as he approached the center of the bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

The 33-year-old bicyclist was pedaling in the same direction on the bridge on the eastbound lane. A short time later, the front left of the SUV crashed with the right side of the bike and the 33-year-old, authorities say.

The 33-year-old flew away from the bike and collided with the bridge's concrete surface, officials say. The bike reportedly crashed with the raised curb of the bridge. 

The man driving the SUV stopped his vehicle after he hit the 33-year-old, troopers say. 

The bicyclist was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. 

FHP's Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the deadly crash. 

