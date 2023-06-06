Do you recognize him? Police say he shot a man at the Tropicana plant in Bradenton

Demitrius Bell, 50, is accused of shooting another male employee during a dispute.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are searching for a man they say shot another man at the Tropicana plant where they worked.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Tropicana plant on 9th Street East in Bradenton.

Police say 50-year-old Demitrius Bell entered the plant and shot another male employee before leaving in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.

The man was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert, according to the police report. No other employees were injured.

Detectives believe the two men were involved in a dispute.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Bell, who faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on where Bell may be is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

People can also call tips into the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.