Do you recognize him? Police say he shot a man at the Tropicana plant in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are searching for a man they say shot another man at the Tropicana plant where they worked.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Tropicana plant on 9th Street East in Bradenton.
Police say 50-year-old Demitrius Bell entered the plant and shot another male employee before leaving in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.
The man was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert, according to the police report. No other employees were injured.
Detectives believe the two men were involved in a dispute.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Bell, who faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on where Bell may be is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.
People can also call tips into the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.
Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or online at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.