Manatee County middle school teacher dies in ATV crash

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County community is mourning the loss of one of its teachers who died over the weekend.
Manatee County School District leaders said Tina Ellard, 28, was killed in an ATV crash. She was a teacher at Buffalo Creek Elementary School.
School leaders said Ellard had been a teacher there since 2019.
Buffalo Creek Middle School Principal Bradley Scarbrough told his staff about what happened to Ellard over the weekend, according to school leaders. There was a crisis team on campus Monday to help students and employees who needed help and support.
- At least 10 killed, including officer, in Colorado grocery store shooting
- Vaccine site at Tampa Greyhound Track will keep offering first doses, for now
- 'Didn't surprise me he was the first one there': What we know about fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley
- US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
- 'I'm pissed': Sheriff Judd says 3 deputies resign, face felony charges related to evidence tampering
- You can now track the status of your third stimulus check
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter