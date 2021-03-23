Manatee County middle school teacher dies in ATV crash

Tina Ellard, 28, had been teaching at the middle school since 2019.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County community is mourning the loss of one of its teachers who died over the weekend.

Manatee County School District leaders said Tina Ellard, 28, was killed in an ATV crash. She was a teacher at Buffalo Creek Elementary School.

School leaders said Ellard had been a teacher there since 2019.

Buffalo Creek Middle School Principal Bradley Scarbrough told his staff about what happened to Ellard over the weekend, according to school leaders. There was a crisis team on campus Monday to help students and employees who needed help and support.