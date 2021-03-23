x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Manatee County

Manatee County middle school teacher dies in ATV crash

Tina Ellard, 28, had been teaching at the middle school since 2019.
Credit: eamanver
Single lit candle with a quiet flame

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County community is mourning the loss of one of its teachers who died over the weekend. 

Manatee County School District leaders said Tina Ellard, 28, was killed in an ATV crash. She was a teacher at Buffalo Creek Elementary School.

School leaders said Ellard had been a teacher there since 2019. 

Buffalo Creek Middle School Principal Bradley Scarbrough told his staff about what happened to Ellard over the weekend, according to school leaders. There was a crisis team on campus Monday to help students and employees who needed help and support.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter