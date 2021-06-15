Deputies: Man who shot another man 19 times during argument arrested

De Andre Sanders, 27, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the man responsible for shooting and killing another man in April.

According to deputies, 27-year-old De Andre Sanders got into an argument with 31-year-old Frank Green before shooting him 19 times on 5th Street East near 57th Avenue East in the Bradenton area.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to retrieve surveillance video that "provided a record of a heated conversation between the suspect and the victim, including the sound of multiple gunshots," even though the quality was poor.

Sanders claims he shot Green in self-defense, according to a press release. But detectives say Sanders beat a woman who was also present during the shooting and began questioning her about her relationship with Green.

The sheriff's office said probable cause to charge Sanders with second-degree murder was developed in the following weeks. It adds that Sanders initiated the deadly encounter after opening a car door, pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots into Green's body.

He also faces a charge of domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a firearm.