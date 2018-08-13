MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Manatee County deputies are looking for three suspects accused of shooting a man with a BB gun from a window of a black Chrysler 300 Sunday night.

According to a news release, three male suspects drove by Cox Chevrolet on Cortez Rd. West in a black Chrysler around 8 p.m. The victim says he heard one of the suspects yell "Boom, boom" as another suspect shot him in the leg with two rounds from a BB gun.

The victim suffered a welt-like injury to his right leg, deputies say.

The suspects have been described as three possibly young black males. One was wearing a black shirt and the suspects were last seen driving westbound in the Chrysler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

