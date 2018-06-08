The Manatee County School District has placed a deputy superintendent on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Ron Ciranna, deputy superintendent of business services and operations, was put on leave. But, the district declined to provide any comment about the nature of the investigation.

Ciranna joined the district on Sept. 14, 2016.

He has worked in education for more than two decades. He was previously an assistant superintendent in both Polk and Pinellas counties. He was also chief negotiator in Pinellas County. Before that, he was superintendent for East Detroit Public Schools in Michigan.

The district's general counsel said there would be no further comment until the investigation was complete.

A call to Ciranna was not immediately returned.

