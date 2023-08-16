Manatee County leaders call on community to get involved with 2045 Comprehensive Plan

In the next 20 years, county officials are mapping out a number of plans, including development throughout the county.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee County leaders are planning out what the next two decades will look like for the area.

It’s a part of "Forward Manatee," which is the county’s comprehensive plan for 2045. During a community meeting Wednesday night, county officials stressed how important it is to hear from residents about the plan.

"It’s comprehensive, it’s huge. Everything that is touched in Manatee County is on the table for discussion," Manatee County's Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan said.

There was a small attendance Wednesday night at the Braden River Library. County officials stressed it's important for people to come to these meetings as the plan is up for discussion and impacts everyone in the county.

"Everything, from parks to open spaces, transportation, infrastructure," Logan explained.

The county has outlined goals for the plan, including protecting public health, safety and welfare.

One of the biggest topics that has been met with controversy is development.

"A lot of it has to do with development and that’s why we want to have these open sessions," Logan added.

County leaders are asking for more residents to come to these meetings and tell them what they want to see in the next 20 years. The plan is in the early stages right now where it can be changed and altered.

The goal is somewhere between July 2024 to December 2024, county leaders will vote on the plan and adopt it.