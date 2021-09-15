Attorney General Moody's office determines Manatee County cannot make its own abortion ban

The opinion issued said doing so is preempted by Florida law.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners' hope for the county to be a "safe haven" for the unborn is put on hold — for now.

Manatee County commissioners voted 4-3 in September to send Attorney General Ashley Moody a letter asking if a local abortion ban would hold up in court. The charge was led by Commissioner James Satcher, who penned the missive.

In the letter, commissioners requested an opinion on "Whether the County is preempted under Florida law from adopting an ordinance regulating abortion?"

At the time, WWSB reported Commissioners Carol Whitmore, Misty Servia and Reggie Bellamy voted against sending the letter.

In response, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office struck down the idea, saying the county was not "authorized to adopt an ordinance regulating (other than reasonable zoning ordinances) or banning such clinics" because it's preempted by Florida law.

The opinion falls in line with one similarly given in 1985 to the City of Ocala. And while changes have been made to Florida Statutes chapter 390 in the 36 years since, the AG's office determined they were not enough to change its view.

"Based on the foregoing, it appears that the crux of the County's question has already been addressed by this office," the response from the office's General Counsel stated, in part.

But while Manatee County can't take action now, the Attorney General's Office says that legislation proposed this year, but not yet adopted, could change the preemption process.

According to the opinion, the Legislature will hear a proposed amendment "that would expressly address the local government regulation of abortion" and suggested the county revisit their question once lawmakers address the potential change.

There are no active abortion clinics in Manatee County, the Bradenton Herald reports. The Herald says Satcher argues his proposal will "make sure it stays that way."