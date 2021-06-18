Manatee County admin building shuts down due to COVID-19 cases, deaths

It will reopen Monday and face masks will be mandatory.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders say its county administration building closed early Friday due to the number of COVID-19 cases among employees and recent deaths.

The administration building located at 1112 Manatee Ave. W shut its doors at 2:30 p.m.

The county says two employees died this week after testing positive for COVID-19. It is not clear at this time how many employees have tested positive for the virus.

The Manatee County Department of Health is currently onsite for contact tracing, according to the county.

The building will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday with the resumption of COVID-19 safety protocols and mandatory face masks.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the county for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

