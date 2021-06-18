x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Manatee County

Manatee County admin building shuts down due to COVID-19 cases, deaths

It will reopen Monday and face masks will be mandatory.
Credit: Manatee County Government

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders say its county administration building closed early Friday due to the number of COVID-19 cases among employees and recent deaths.

The administration building located at 1112 Manatee Ave. W shut its doors at 2:30 p.m. 

The county says two employees died this week after testing positive for COVID-19. It is not clear at this time how many employees have tested positive for the virus. 

The Manatee County Department of Health is currently onsite for contact tracing, according to the county. 

The building will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday with the resumption of COVID-19 safety protocols and mandatory face masks.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the county for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter