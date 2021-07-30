Manatee County administrator to provide update on COVID-19 cases at administration building

Five people contracted the virus - two died - in June at the county's administration building.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes is scheduled to give an update on an outbreak of COVID-19 that killed two people in the county's IT department.

Hopes will speak at 1 p.m. on Friday at the county's administration building.

In June, five people contracted the virus at the county's administration building. The cases involved five people between the age of 30-50 years old who worked in the county's IT department, Hopes said.

He added that none of them were vaccinated against the virus.