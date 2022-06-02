Manatee County Commissioners reject plans for adult circus in redevelopment

Cirque Italia asked Manatee County commissioners to rezone a community so they could have a mixed-use property with a circus.

ONECO, Fla. — If you drive around State Road 70, you may have seen signs saying "no adult circus." Manatee County commissioners are saying the same.

A developer that wanted to put a circus tent up for 40 days out of the year, heard neighbors in Oneco express their concerns at Thursday's land use meeting. Part of the plan included redeveloping a dilapidated building that used to be a glass company. While neighbors didn't have a problem with that, they were concerned about the possibility of Cirque Italia performers attracting the wrong crowd to the nearly 6-acre property.

Nicole Cook lives by the property. She told commissioners she recently learned about the proposed project and she says she wouldn’t have bought a home in the neighborhood otherwise.



“I'm over five months pregnant with our first child, and we had definite ideas and dreams of what this private drive we live on now would be like for years to come. These dreams did not consist of a horror-themed circus,” Cook said.

Bill Bailey is the pastor of the Happy Gospel Church which is just blocks away.

By its own admission, the paranormal circus is full of violence and gore. It features a demon-possessed barking dog boy, a female hanging upside down by her head, by her hair, and blood gore. This is in their own advertisements, Bailey said.

"These are not my words," Bailey explained.