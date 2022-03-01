Manatee County asks for help naming its newest park

SARASOTA, Fla. — Looking for a way to leave your mark on Manatee County? Here's your chance.
County leaders are asking for help naming a brand new park near Kinnan Elementary School, located north of Tallevast Road and west of Prospect Road.
The $2.6 million future park will feature amenities like:
- The first dog park in the district, complete with separate large and small dog play areas, shade structures and doggy water fountains
- Pickleball courts with slip-resistant surfaces
- A fitness trail
- Preserved natural wetlands
- ADA-accessible parking
- An open-activity lawn area
- Restrooms
Only Manatee County residents are eligible to submit a maximum of three entries. Those younger than 18 are welcome to participate as long as they provide contact information for a parent or guardian.
You can submit nominations at mymanatee.org/namethatpark through March 31.
The top suggestions will be selected by District Four’s Citizen’s Coalition on Growth and then passed onto the Board of County Commissioners who will vote on the park's final name.