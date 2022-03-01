Manatee County asks for help naming its newest park

“The newest park in Manatee County could have your name all over it,” District Four Commissioner Misty Servia said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Looking for a way to leave your mark on Manatee County? Here's your chance.

County leaders are asking for help naming a brand new park near Kinnan Elementary School, located north of Tallevast Road and west of Prospect Road.

The $2.6 million future park will feature amenities like:

The first dog park in the district, complete with separate large and small dog play areas, shade structures and doggy water fountains

Pickleball courts with slip-resistant surfaces

A fitness trail

Preserved natural wetlands

ADA-accessible parking

An open-activity lawn area

Restrooms

Only Manatee County residents are eligible to submit a maximum of three entries. Those younger than 18 are welcome to participate as long as they provide contact information for a parent or guardian.

You can submit nominations at mymanatee.org/namethatpark through March 31.