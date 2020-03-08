Deputies: Man on the run after shooting his coworker

The 31-year-old man is accused of shooting his coworker who is now in serious condition.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are looking for a man who shot another man during a fight and is now on the run.

Investigators are searching for Courtenay Dantae Johnson, 31, for an attempted murder charge.

Johnson is accused of shooting one of his coworkers several times after they got into an argument Saturday morning at a Davie & Valenti Movers loading dock. Deputies said the man who was shot underwent several surgeries and is in serious condition.

Investigators said after the shooting, Johnson drove off in a white Ford Expedition with a Mississippi tag. Hours after the shooting, deputies said they found the Expedition abandoned in a field.

Deputies said as of Monday morning Johnson is still in the run and they are looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

