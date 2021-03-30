Manatee County leaders say they're prepared for people heading to the beaches

Easter and Memorial Day weekend kick off busy season for Manatee County beaches.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone with plans to head down to the beaches in Manatee County for the upcoming holiday weekends, local leaders have a message: Have fun, but be respectful.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Public Safety Director Jake Saur was joined by law enforcement from across the county and other safety leaders to talk about their plans to keep everyone safe as the beaches get busier.

Saur said Easter and Memorial Day weekend are some of the area's busiest beach days. He said even though the beaches are open, people should be respectful and follow COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing or wearing a mask when distancing isn't possible.

In addition to COVID-19 safety protocols, leaders ask people follow other beach rules like not bringing alcohol or pets to the beach.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said he wants people to come and enjoy the beaches, but keep in mind it's a residential area.

He also said Holmes Beach has a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol at the beach and anyone caught drinking could face a $75 fine.

The police chief added if anyone underaged is caught drinking at the beach, they will get a citation and their parents can expect a call.

"No matter where you're from, your parents will have to come to the police department and pick you up if you're underage drinking," Tokajer said.

Manatee County leaders said they don't have any plans to close parking spots as people flock to the beaches.