MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County is working to make its beaches safer.

Crews are working on building 11 new lifeguard towers, so it’ll be easier for lifeguards to keep an eye on families at the beach and warn them if there are any storms or rip currents through a solar-powered PA system.

The new towers are expected to last more than 30 years. They will have angled windows that will let lifeguards keep an eye on swimmers through the glare.

Nine of the new towers will be mobile so they can be removed during hurricanes. The towers are also equipped with lightning suppressing technology.

All the new features are aiming to keep people safe. Crews are expecting to have everything done by the end of February.