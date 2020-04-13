MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Boat ramps are back open today after Manatee County Commissioners voted Friday to allow boaters to use them again.

It was a close vote of 4-3.

Charter Fishing Captains were upset about the closure because it hurt their business. The ramps were closed for about two-and-a-half weeks.

Coquina Beach Boat Ramp reopens to boaters after a two-week closure to encourage social distancing.

Commissioner Priscilla Trace says she voted in favor of reopening the ramps because their policy wasn't working.

"I thought it was inconsistent. I thought the other counties around us had not opened theirs so I don't think we were accomplishing what we were trying to accomplish which was to keep people off the sandbars and not congregate," Trace said. "They seem to be congregating fine with or without the boat ramps open, and there were a lot of people that like to fish, stay away, get meat for their family."

She recognizes that some of this is up to boaters to accept some personal responsibility for their own behavior.

"I'm hoping that all boaters that go out will maintain the 50 [feet] from boat-to-boat and maintain social distancing," Trace said.

