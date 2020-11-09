Heavy rains wash out bridge in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A portion of Morgan Johnson Road in Bradenton was closed after Thursday's heavy rains damaged a bridge.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the road, also known as 57th Street East, is closed in both directions from 38th Avenue East to 43rd Avenue East.
Manatee County workers say they're now fast-tracking a temporary repair to the bridge that runs over Johnson Creek. Public Works leaders say three inches of rain fell in an hour on Thursday.
Neighbors in the area told 10 Tampa Bay that they have been fighting with the county for more than two years over fixes to the bridge. They said when they consulted with an engineer, the engineer said the bride would give way while the county said it would not.
Public Works officials said they don't yet know when the repairs will be completed.
