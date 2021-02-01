4 people shot in 2 drive-by shootings in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to two drive-by shootings Friday evening, which injured four people.
The first happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Manatee Avenue and 21st Street W., according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. It says two people got out of a white Nissan Altima and opened fire.
Three men were shot: a 22-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 37-year-old. Deputies said one was shot in the buttock, while others were shot in the foot and leg.
Their injuries are reported by deputies as not-life-threatening.
Around 8:45 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttock and leg in the area of 27th Avenue W. and 7th Street W. -- about a 6-minute drive from the first shooting. Deputies were told a car fitting the same description as the Nissan was in the area.
She is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
