BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and "endangered" man who vanished Sunday in Bradenton.

Timber Jones, 18, was last seen near the 3300 block of 1st Street E.

He was wearing a green USF hooded sweatshirt, dark basketball shorts and gray Nike shoes. Deputies say he lives with medical conditions and has made statements that have them concerned about his personal safety.

If you see Jones, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

10News Cares: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.

If you are having thoughts of self-harm or know somebody who is, there is help. Click here for information and resources from the 10News team.

