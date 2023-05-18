Manatee County issues rabies alert for area of Palmetto

The rabies alert is set for 60 days.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County issued a rabies alert Thursday for the Palm View area of Palmetto, a news release explains.

According to health leaders, the alert comes from a cat that was tested and came back positive for rabies on Wednesday.

All residents and visitors in Manatee County should know that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated, the release explains.

"The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Manatee County," health leaders wrote in the release. "Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area."

The rabies alert is set for 60 days. The center of the rabies alert is the Palm View area of Palmetto, which includes boundaries in Manatee County like:

North: 61st Street East / Palm View Road

South: 49th Street East / Experimental Farm Road

West: 28th Avenue East / Jackson Road

East: CR 683 / Ellenton Gillette Road

According to health leaders, an animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.

"All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes," the release explains. "Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans."

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

FDOH leaders say residents and visitors are advised to take precautions including:

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Manatee at (941) 714-7596.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Manatee County Animal Welfare at (941) 742-5933.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.