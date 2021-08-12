Manatee County closing public libraries to help prevent the spread of COVID

The six public libraries and Little Discovery Center will reopen on Aug. 23.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to "prevent the spread of COVID-19," Manatee County will be closing its six public libraries.

The announcement was made Thursday by County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes, who attributes the closures to a spike in coronavirus cases over the recent weeks.

According to a press release, once the libraries close Thursday night, they will remain closed until Aug. 23.

The following locations will be impacted:

Downtown Bradenton Branch

Braden River Branch

Island Branch

Palmetto Branch

Rocky Bluff Branch

South Manatee Branch

Little Discovery Center

Florida reported 24,869 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 11 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state reported 18 new deaths, as well.

Book lovers can still access certain library materials online here.