Manatee County

Manatee County commissioner asks Florida governor to open pop-up vaccine clinic in her district

According to the governor, less than 50 percent of Manatee County seniors have been vaccinated.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County commissioner is asking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to set up a pop-up vaccine clinic in her southern district.

In a letter, Commissioner Misty Servia explained to the governor that the area she represents - district four - has the county's oldest population. She says many of the older residents don't feel comfortable driving long distances to receive the vaccine.

Servia suggests opening the clinic in four locations:

  • Trailer Estates
  • Desoto Square Mall
  • Bayshore Gardens Recreation Center
  • Golf Lakes Estates

Manatee County has been at the center of controversy for the state's vaccine rollout. Last month, Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh told commissioners she handpicked two of the area's wealthiest zip codes - 34202 and 34211 - as the locations for a state-run vaccination pod site. 

Baugh's announcement conflicted with how the county randomizes vaccine allocation through a lottery system.  

According to DeSantis, less than 50 percent of seniors in the county have been vaccinated, which places it near the bottom of all counties.

The latest vaccine report from the Department of Health shows 63,598 people in Manatee County have been vaccinated.

