Manatee County Commissioners to vote on possible mask mandate

The continued spike in COVID-19 positive cases has given county commissioners a change of heart when it comes to requiring face masks.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The argument over mandating face masks continues as counties like Manatee and Sarasota have stayed away from ordering the use of face coverings.

On Monday, Manatee County commissioners are hosting a special meeting to discuss and vote on a resolution to require face masks. The meeting is at 1:30 p.m.

Cities within Sarasota and Manatee counties have already taken it upon themselves to implement a mask ordinance.

The Cities of Sarasota, Anna Maria and Holmes Beach all already have ordinances in place requiring the use of face coverings.

The City of Bradenton issued an emergency ordinance that wasn’t as strict. The city is requiring business owners to post a visible sign at every public entrance encouraging those who enter to wear a face covering in the business.

“This does help,” Doug Wagner, deputy superintendent for Manatee County Schools, said. “This [a mask] helps protect everybody around you and it protects yourself. That’s the part that we are not there yet in Manatee County where everyone I see is wearing a mask and they are practicing social spacing.”

Wagner says the use of a face mask will be mandatory at all schools in Manatee County. He’s hoping the school district will be a good role model for the rest of the county.

As the number of cases continues to rise in Manatee County, commissioners are rethinking their opinion on a mask ordinance.

During a Special Land Use Meeting on July 22, the board adopted a motion directing the County Attorney’s Office to draft an emergency resolution requiring face coverings due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Manatee County as well as the neighboring counties.

According to today’s commission agenda, the County Attorney’s Office has prepared a draft Resolution for the Board’s consideration.

“The Resolution follows the guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and the Florida Surgeon General,” the County Attorney’s Office said. “It is modeled after similar resolutions and ordinances adopted by other counties.”

According to the drafted resolution, children under the age of six will not be required to wear a face covering. This will also apply to those who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition.

Commissioner Carol Whitmore says she’s “100 percent in favor of it!”

With Manatee County remaining a hotspot for this virus, the vote to approve seems obvious and Whitmore plans to make a motion as soon as she can.

As of today, 154 people have died from COVID-19 in Manatee County and there are currently 473 hospitalized.

Since reopening the state, Manatee County has seen a major spike in cases this month. To date, 7,859 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

“We can stop this virus here in Manatee County,” Wagner said. “We don’t need to be a hotspot.”

Wagner hopes commissioners will move forward and approve a face covering mandate to help stop the spread.

“This is a community pandemic; everybody is affected in our community,” Wagner said. “We have to look out for each other.”