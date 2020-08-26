Manatee County commissioners exempt churches from mask mandate

Although we have seen COVID-19 outbreaks in churches across the country, the Manatee County Health Department says we haven't here.

BRADENTON, Fla. — It takes is just one person not wearing a face mask to spread COVID-19 to dozens of people.

Experts say washing hands, social distancing and mask requirements have helped prevent the spread of COVID-19. That's why so many counties have opted for a mask mandate. Manatee County was one of them.

"Since the mask mandate, I don't care if people don't believe it or not, but the data is the data and we've shown that it worked,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said.

Manatee County has seen its positive COVID-19 cases drop drastically and are on a downward trajectory.

“I think we've gotten a handle on it and we have to start somewhere to open up to see what's going to happen,” Whitmore said. “And cut back on some of our mandates from the county.”

After Whitmore made the motion, commissioners during a meeting Tuesday agreed to start with their churches -- voting to exempt churches from the mask requirement.

Commissioner Misty Servia believes this change won't make much of a difference after discovering some Manatee churches were not requiring face masks anyways, despite the mandate.

“Most of the people who wear a mask to church will continue to wear a mask to church and those who choose not to wear a mask, no matter what we say, will continue,” Servia said. “I’m not sure it’s going to have a big impact on what’s actually happening.”

Almost 40 places of worship and religious events have been linked to more than 650 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to tracking by the New York Times.

Although we have seen COVID-19 outbreaks in churches around the country, the Manatee County Health Department says through their own contact tracing, they have found no positive cases originating or tracing back to a place of worship. The hope is that continues but if it doesn't, commissioners say this exemption can be reversed.

“I’m a science-based person. I’m going to be looking at the facts between now and when the resolution comes back to us,” Servia said. “If we are seeing this contact tracing going back to the churches, we've got a problem.”

Servia says policy decisions like this are constantly changing and evolving, so the possibility of it changing again is not off the table. Whitmore agrees.

“This is all about public health and safety,” Whitmore said. “It’s a public health issue and if we see large numbers, I have no qualms about looking at what we can do to protect our citizens in Manatee County.”

And even though churches are now exempt, it doesn't mean they'll all be taking part in the change.

First Presbyterian Church in Bradenton just had their first service Sunday after being closed since March.

The church's operations director tells 10 Tampa Bay they will still require face masks, take temperatures at the door, social distance and provide hand sanitizer.

Some additional Manatee County churches are doing the same.

Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and Risen Savior Lutheran Church told 10 Tampa Bay they will still continue requiring face masks.

Other churches, like Oasis Church in Bradenton will not require masks, but still strongly encourage it and practice social distancing during services.

