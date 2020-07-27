Palmetto Boys & Girls Club closed temporarily after possible exposure to COVID-19

The club closed for a few days last week to have the facility deep cleaned. It is now back open.

PALMETTO, Fla — The Palmetto Boys & Girls Club closed temporarily closed last week after staff and club members may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release on Monday, the club said that on July 22 it was alerted to the possible exposure.

"After consultation with Manatee County Health Department, and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the Club in order to deep clean the facility," said Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO.

The club is back open and Stanhope said they are monitoring the situation diligently and will continue to operate "as long as we are able to provide a safe environment for young people."

