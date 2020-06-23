Manatee County offering $17.5 million to help people, businesses impacted by pandemic

The county said it will apply CARES Act funding to four community areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manatee County announced on Tuesday that more help is on the way for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using funds from the federal CARES Act, the county announced a $17.5 million plan to help people, businesses and nonprofits in the area.

Commissioners approved the outline for the plan, which distributes funding into four categories:

Public health and safety (30 percent)

Economic recovery (30 percent)

Community health and well being (30 percent)

Government and community facilities (10 percent)

The county will hold virtual information sessions for each category on July 9-10 to explain more about the funding and how to apply for assistance. Further details for those meetings will be announced early next month.

Here's how the county plans to distribute funding:

$5.25 million for services that promote and improve public health and safety

$5.25 million for restoring the economy, maintaining the workforce and helping individual households recover from the pandemic

$5.25 million for efforts to enhance community health and well-being, including PPE, disinfecting and sanitizing practices and expanded testing for COVID-19

$1.75 million for community health response activities provided by the county, constitutional officers and all municipalities for costs incurred in response to the pandemic

What other people are reading right now: