Manatee County offering $17.5 million to help people, businesses impacted by pandemic

Manatee County announced on Tuesday that more help is on the way for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using funds from the federal CARES Act, the county announced a $17.5 million plan to help people, businesses and nonprofits in the area.
Commissioners approved the outline for the plan, which distributes funding into four categories:
- Public health and safety (30 percent)
- Economic recovery (30 percent)
- Community health and well being (30 percent)
- Government and community facilities (10 percent)
The county will hold virtual information sessions for each category on July 9-10 to explain more about the funding and how to apply for assistance. Further details for those meetings will be announced early next month.
Here's how the county plans to distribute funding:
- $5.25 million for services that promote and improve public health and safety
- $5.25 million for restoring the economy, maintaining the workforce and helping individual households recover from the pandemic
- $5.25 million for efforts to enhance community health and well-being, including PPE, disinfecting and sanitizing practices and expanded testing for COVID-19
- $1.75 million for community health response activities provided by the county, constitutional officers and all municipalities for costs incurred in response to the pandemic
