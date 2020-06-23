x
Manatee County offering $17.5 million to help people, businesses impacted by pandemic

The county said it will apply CARES Act funding to four community areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: 10News

Manatee County announced on Tuesday that more help is on the way for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using funds from the federal CARES Act, the county announced a $17.5 million plan to help people, businesses and nonprofits in the area.

Commissioners approved the outline for the plan, which distributes funding into four categories: 

  • Public health and safety (30 percent)
  • Economic recovery (30 percent)
  • Community health and well being (30 percent)
  • Government and community facilities (10 percent)

The county will hold virtual information sessions for each category on July 9-10 to explain more about the funding and how to apply for assistance. Further details for those meetings will be announced early next month.

Here's how the county plans to distribute funding:

  • $5.25 million for services that promote and improve public health and safety
  • $5.25 million for restoring the economy, maintaining the workforce and helping individual households recover from the pandemic
  • $5.25 million for efforts to enhance community health and well-being, including PPE, disinfecting and sanitizing practices and expanded testing for COVID-19
  • $1.75 million for community health response activities provided by the county, constitutional officers and all municipalities for costs incurred in response to the pandemic

