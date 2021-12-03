Manatee County corrections deputy faces battery charges following internal investigation, state attorney says

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office says the deputy resigned on March 2.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office says its completed an internal investigation into an excessive force incident involving a corrections deputy and an inmate.

According to a report from the State Attorney's Office, Deputy John Camarillo, 27, was working at a Manatee County Jail disciplinary pod the night of Feb. 17 when an inmate began banging on the cell door. Camarillo warned the inmate to stop, but the inmate ignored him, the sheriff's office says.

At that moment, the report says Camarillo attempted to use pepper spray but the inmate grabbed onto his arms through the cell food hatch, scratching the deputy. Camarillo called for assistance and other deputies removed the inmate from his cell, handcuffed him, and placed him on a restraint chair.

As Camarillo reached to grab the chair's lap strap, the inmate spat in the deputy's face who then reared back and punched the inmate before another deputy grabbed Camarillo and took him out of the pod, the report says. The State Attorney's Office was able to confirm the incident through various security and handheld videos. The sheriff's office says the inmate was not injured.

The internal investigation determined that Camarillo would face one count of battery. As a result, the sheriff's office says Camarillo, who was hired on September 30, 2018, resigned on March 2.