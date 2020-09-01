MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said no bomb was found after a threat Thursday at the Manatee County Judicial Center and Historic Courthouse.

Both buildings were evacuated and searched by authorities. But, they are now resuming normal operations.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

