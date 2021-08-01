Large demand causes issues for Manatee County's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist website

The county said it is working with SeamlessDocs to get the form "back up as quickly as possible."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Eager seniors looking for a COVID-19 vaccine through Manatee County's waitlist appear to have overloaded the page.

The county's "COVID-19 standby pool" for those 65 and older looking to be vaccinated opened for registrations at 10 p.m.

It allows residents to join a pool which names will be chosen from at random to fill upcoming vaccination appointments.

Earlier Thursday, Manatee County said not everyone will get an appointment on the first try, but your name will remain in the pool for future shipments.

Now, it seems people are just trying to get in.

Some users who accessed the website were met with the message: "The vendor registration system is processing entries. Thank you for your patience" instead of the link needed to sign up. While others say they have been able to get right through.

A county spokesperson says 3,200 people have already registered but did not elaborate on the status of the site.

A tweet from the Manatee County Government's Twitter page addressed the issue and says that it is working with SeamlessDocs, the vendor, to get the form "back up as quickly as possible."

It also reminded people that registering is "not a race," as there is no deadline to put your hat in the ring by. Registration will remain open and the selection process does not rely on your place in line-- it is entirely randomized.

But that has not stopped area seniors from expressing their frustrations as replies on Twitter came in with comments of "it's already crashed," "not working," and "where is the registration button?"

Those who experience persistent issues online or prefer to get on the list over the phone can do so starting Jan. 8 by calling 311 between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

