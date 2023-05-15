FHP: 3 people killed in Manatee County crash involving dump truck

It happened at the intersection of Jim Davis Road and the county road, otherwise known as Rutland Road.

PARRISH, Fla. — Three people died from their injuries in a crash Monday afternoon on County Road 675 in Manatee County, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release they are investigating a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Parrish.

All three people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

As a result of the crash, law enforcement says traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 301.