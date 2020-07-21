Have you seen Darlene? Manatee County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

The 49-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home earlier this month on 54th Avenue Drive W in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Darlene Stebbins?

The 49-year-old Bradenton woman was last seen leaving her home on July 2 in the area of 54th Avenue Drive W. and 16th Street W., according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said she left without taking her personal items or medications.

Family members thought she might have been with a friend during this time but are now concerned since they've had no contact with her, according to detectives.

Stebbins has a condition that requires medication and is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

