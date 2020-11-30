Troopers: 18-year-old crossing I-75 hit and killed by pickup truck in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was hit and killed Sunday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers say the man was trying to cross Interstate 75 near Buckeye Overpass approaching the grassy shoulder of the road. A 28-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck and traveling north on I-75.
FHP said the pickup truck driver, a 28-year-old man, "failed to see" the man in the road while trying to avoid slower traffic. Troopers said that traffic was slow because of another crash.
The front of the pickup truck hit the 18-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead at Tampa General Hospital, troopers said.
FHP's Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate this crash.
