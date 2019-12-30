BRADENTON, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman was tased three times by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, according to arrest reports.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they were serving an arrest warrant for somebody they said was inside the home with Barbra Pinkney. Deputies said the person they were looking for was wanted for carrying a concealed firearm.

The arrest report said Pinkney met deputies at the door after another person at the home became uncooperative. Deputies said she told them they could not come inside without a search warrant. Deputies told her they didn’t need a search warrant since they were executing an arrest warrant.

The report said deputies told Pinkney she could be arrested for obstructing justice if she kept being uncooperative with them. That’s when she tried to shut the door on them, according to deputies.

The arrest report said when deputies tried to arrest Pinkney she pulled away and pushed him in the chest.

The deputy pulled out his taser and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t have any effect, according to the report. So, then the deputy tased her again and it sent her to the ground, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said even though the tase sent her to the ground, she kept resisting them. They said that’s why they tased her for the third time.

Investigators said it took a second deputy to jump in and help get the 70-year-old woman restrained.

Pinkney was arrested for felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

An activist group called Answer Suncoast is organizing a march to show support for Pinkney Tuesday night.

We reached out to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and they said they had no comment at this time, but told us to call back Monday.

