MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.—Deputies in Manatee County located a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl Saturday.

Deputies said Destiny Irons was last seen at her home at The Venue at Lockwood in Bradenton Friday night.

Destiny went home Friday evening and got into an argument with her mother, then after being sent to her room climbed out the window and didn’t return Saturday morning, deputies said.

Destiney’s family members said she was dealing with emotional issues and has run away before.

