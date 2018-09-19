PARRISH, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has found their K-9 Boss, who ran away Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the dog is OK after a resident spotted him in the 15000 block of County Road 675 about 5:45 p.m.

Manatee County K-9 Boss reunites with his handler.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Boss had been missing since it ran into the woods near the Foxbrook communities off County Road 675 in Parrish. They said he was doing his morning routine when he was distracted and took off.

Boss is a Belgian Malinois.

