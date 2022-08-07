Have you seen Donald? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 76-year-old man

Donald Arendt was last seen in the Parrish area on Sunday.

PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that they are searching for a missing 76-year-old man.

Donald Arendt was last seen leaving his home on 46th Court East in Parrish riding his dark-colored electric bike at about 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies say.

Arendt is reportedly diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer's.

Authorities say he is believed to be wearing golf attire and a ball cap with a star on it. His bike is an Electra Townie with a basket attached to both the front and back of it.