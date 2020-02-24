ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Deputies to the rescue!

Two Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a pelican in distress on Anna Maria Island over the weekend. The pelican had a hook in its mouth and fishing line wrapped around it.

The bird was stranded in the surf.

The pair of deputies were able to rescue the bird, untangle it from the line and take it to Wildlife Rescue for rehabilitation.

One Tampa Bay group called Friends of Pelicans is spreading the word on how pelicans can be caught up in fishermen's hooks -- and what people can do to help save them before it's too late.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says they don't maintain statistics on seabird entanglements, but sent 10News the following information:

"DON’T CUT THE LINE. REEL. REMOVE. RELEASE. Saving birds hooked or entangled in fishing line. Seabird Rehabilitators and Transporters interactive webpage. For more information, please visit http://myfwc.com/unhook. We urge the public to report sick or injured wildlife and wildlife violations to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Callers reporting wildlife violations may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward."

