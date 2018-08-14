Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old who did not make it to school Monday.

Jarmarius A. Thomas was last seen by his grandmother Monday morning in Manatee County.

A family member grew concerned when Jarmarius was not home that evening.

Detectives think he might be with his mother, but they hadn't found either one, as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has information about this case should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

